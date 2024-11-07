Apple Consolidating Vision Pro Demo Areas in Stores Amid Rumors of Slowing Sales and Reduced Production

Apple is planning to consolidate the retail space dedicated to the Apple Vision Pro headset in some of its store locations, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.



Most stores have two tables dedicated to the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌, one for display units and one for customer demos. Apple is planning to move both the demo and display sections to a single table, using the extra space to display the new M4 Mac models.

Gurman says that Apple is piloting this new store arrangement, and that the change will only be coming to some locations at this time.

Apple's plan to dedicate less retail space to the Vision Pro comes just two weeks after The Information said that Apple had reduced Vision Pro production and could stop making the device entirely by the end of 2024. Some factories cut production of Vision Pro components as early as May based on poor sales forecasts.

Estimates suggest that Apple will sell fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro headsets this year, even as the rollout of the device expands to additional countries. Apple suppliers have already produced enough components to manufacture between 500,000 and 600,000 headsets, so Apple does not need additional supply.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will iterate on the Vision Pro as soon as 2025, introducing a new headset with a faster M5 chip. Apple is also developing a more affordable version of the Vision Pro, but rumors are mixed on when it might come out.

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the Vision Pro is "not a mass-market product" because of its high price, and is instead aimed at early adopters, or "people who want to have tomorrow's technology today."