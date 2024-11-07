Apple Consolidating Vision Pro Demo Areas in Stores Amid Rumors of Slowing Sales and Reduced Production
Apple is planning to consolidate the retail space dedicated to the Apple Vision Pro headset in some of its store locations, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
Most stores have two tables dedicated to the Apple Vision Pro, one for display units and one for customer demos. Apple is planning to move both the demo and display sections to a single table, using the extra space to display the new M4 Mac models.
Gurman says that Apple is piloting this new store arrangement, and that the change will only be coming to some locations at this time.
Apple's plan to dedicate less retail space to the Vision Pro comes just two weeks after The Information said that Apple had reduced Vision Pro production and could stop making the device entirely by the end of 2024. Some factories cut production of Vision Pro components as early as May based on poor sales forecasts.
Estimates suggest that Apple will sell fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro headsets this year, even as the rollout of the device expands to additional countries. Apple suppliers have already produced enough components to manufacture between 500,000 and 600,000 headsets, so Apple does not need additional supply.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will iterate on the Vision Pro as soon as 2025, introducing a new headset with a faster M5 chip. Apple is also developing a more affordable version of the Vision Pro, but rumors are mixed on when it might come out.
In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the Vision Pro is "not a mass-market product" because of its high price, and is instead aimed at early adopters, or "people who want to have tomorrow's technology today."
Popular Stories
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen.
The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about.
Find My
Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Apple has started notifying users about an upcoming revision to its iCloud Terms and Conditions, which takes effect on Monday, September 16.
We compared the text of the upcoming iCloud Terms and Conditions with the current U.S. version from September 18, 2023 and identified four key changes:
"Apple ID" references have been changed to "Apple Account" throughout.
iCloud users must agree to ...
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but you can already find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Of course, there is a chance that ...
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.
This means we can expect new M4...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...