Samsung Planning Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Model to Rival iPhone 17 Air
Samsung is developing a slim version of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone that could launch in Q2 2025, potentially setting up a direct competition with Apple's rumored iPhone 17 'Air', according to reports from South Korean media and data discovered in GSMA's global mobile registry database.
Korea's ET News on October 31 claimed that Samsung could release a slim smartphone during the second quarter of 2025, or between April and June. The timing would position it just a few months ahead of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 'Air' launch expected in September 2025.
Since the Korean report, Smartprix has discovered a smartphone listing in the GSMA IMEI database under the market name "Galaxy" with the model number SM-S937U. According to the outlet, Samsung often registers smartphones it is testing internally in this database about six to seven months before their official launch. The model number is said to match the pattern seen in Samsung's standard Galaxy, Plus, and Ultra series devices, but it will likely be launched separately from its main Galaxy S25 series to avoid cannibalization of sales.
It won't be the first time Samsung has experimented with thin designs – back in 2014, the company released the Galaxy Alpha, which featured a 6.7mm profile compared to the regular Galaxy S5's 8.1mm thickness. Industry sources claim that Samsung views its latest attempt as a strategic move to reinvigorate the smartphone market amid plateauing demand. The company reportedly plans to gauge market response to the slim model before potentially restructuring its entire Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.
Apple's competing iPhone 17 'Air' is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch ProMotion display. The device could replace the less successful Plus model in Apple's lineup. In July, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.
The timing of both releases suggests 2025 could mark the beginning of a new focus on device thinness from the two major smartphone rivals, after years of emphasis on improved camera capabilities and processing power.
Popular Stories
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen.
The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about.
Find My
Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
Apple has started notifying users about an upcoming revision to its iCloud Terms and Conditions, which takes effect on Monday, September 16.
We compared the text of the upcoming iCloud Terms and Conditions with the current U.S. version from September 18, 2023 and identified four key changes:
"Apple ID" references have been changed to "Apple Account" throughout.
iCloud users must agree to ...
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but you can already find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Of course, there is a chance that ...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.
This means we can expect new M4...