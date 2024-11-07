Samsung Planning Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Model to Rival iPhone 17 Air

Samsung is developing a slim version of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone that could launch in Q2 2025, potentially setting up a direct competition with Apple's rumored iPhone 17 'Air', according to reports from South Korean media and data discovered in GSMA's global mobile registry database.



Korea's ET News on October 31 claimed that Samsung could release a slim smartphone during the second quarter of 2025, or between April and June. The timing would position it just a few months ahead of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 'Air' launch expected in September 2025.

Since the Korean report, Smartprix has discovered a smartphone listing in the GSMA IMEI database under the market name "Galaxy" with the model number SM-S937U. According to the outlet, Samsung often registers smartphones it is testing internally in this database about six to seven months before their official launch. The model number is said to match the pattern seen in Samsung's standard Galaxy, Plus, and Ultra series devices, but it will likely be launched separately from its main Galaxy S25 series to avoid cannibalization of sales.

It won't be the first time Samsung has experimented with thin designs – back in 2014, the company released the Galaxy Alpha, which featured a 6.7mm profile compared to the regular Galaxy S5's 8.1mm thickness. Industry sources claim that Samsung views its latest attempt as a strategic move to reinvigorate the smartphone market amid plateauing demand. The company reportedly plans to gauge market response to the slim model before potentially restructuring its entire Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.

Apple's competing iPhone 17 'Air' is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch ProMotion display. The device could replace the less successful Plus model in Apple's lineup. In July, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.

The timing of both releases suggests 2025 could mark the beginning of a new focus on device thinness from the two major smartphone rivals, after years of emphasis on improved camera capabilities and processing power.