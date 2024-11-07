Apple Arcade Gains Four New Games

Apple's subscription gaming service Apple Arcade is being updated with four new games today, including Wheel of Fortune Daily, Drive Ahead! Carcade, Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+, and Texas Hold'em Poker: Pokerist+.



Wheel of Fortune Daily is modeled after the popular TV gameshow, providing players with a short daily puzzle to solve. Gameplay works like the TV series, starting with a selection of letters and allowing players to spin the wheel and guess additional letters to solve a phrase.

Drive Ahead! Carcade is a multiplayer PVP car battle game where the players smash into each other until just one car is left standing. Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ is a classic game that has returned to the iPhone via ‌Apple Arcade‌. It merges the gameplay of both Space Invaders and Arkanoid, and the goal is to reflect attacks to destroy enemies and break blocks.

Texas Hold'em Poker: Pokerist lets players compete against others in a series of casino games like Blackjack, Omaha poker, video poker, Split Bet Poker, and Set Poker. There are weekly tournaments and special modes to play.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $6.99 per month, which gives up to six members of a Family Sharing group unlimited access to ‌Apple Arcade‌ games. ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles do not have ads or in-app purchases.