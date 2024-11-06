Valve Launches Game Recording Feature for Steam Client

Valve has officially released Steam Game Recording, a new built-in feature that allows players to capture and share gameplay footage across PC, Mac, and Steam Deck devices. The feature recently exited beta testing and is now available through the Steam client.



Steam Game Recording offers both manual and automatic recording options, with manual recording triggered by a customizable hotkey. Players can configure recording length, quality settings, and storage limits through a dedicated Game Recording tab in Steam's settings menu. The feature is disabled by default, but can be enabled through Steam's settings menu.

The feature works with any game that supports Steam Overlay, including non-Steam titles. For privacy reasons, recordings only capture the game window itself while excluding other desktop content. Additional functionality includes basic editing tools, timeline management, and flexible export options. Recorded content can then be shared directly through Steam or exported as MP4 files.

This version of the Steam client is also the first to drop support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.14 Mojave, following Valve's announcement earlier this year. Steam installations on these systems will no longer receive updates or security patches, but this is unlikely to affect that many Mac users as most will have already upgraded to newer versions.