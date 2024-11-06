iPhone Glass Supplier Corning Faces EU Antitrust Probe
Apple supplier Corning is facing a European Commission-led antitrust probe over potential anticompetitive practices related to its dominant position in the smartphone cover glass market, specifically in relation to its Gorilla Glass technology.
The investigation centers on concerns that US-based Corning may have abused its market position by adopting exclusivity contracts to prevent rival glass makers from competing for business with mobile device manufacturers. The Commission is particularly focused on arrangements that allegedly required manufacturers to source "all or nearly all" of their specialized alkali-aluminosilicate glass from Corning.
"It is [a] very frustrating and costly experience to break a mobile phone screen. Therefore, strong competition in the production of the cover glass used to protect such devices is crucial to ensure low prices and high-quality glass," said EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager in a statement. "We are investigating if Corning, a major producer of this special glass, may have tried to exclude rival glass producers, thereby depriving consumers from cheaper and more break-resistant glass."
Corning's relationship with Apple has been particularly strong over the years, with Apple having invested $495 million in the company through its Advanced Manufacturing Fund between 2017 and 2021. This collaboration led to the development of Ceramic Shield, which Apple describes as its "most advanced glass ceramic formulation" in the iPhone 16 lineup, claiming that it is twice as tough as competitive smartphone glass.
The partnership has yielded exclusive benefits for Apple's devices. While competitors like Samsung use standard Gorilla Glass products, including the recent "Gorilla Armor" for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple's Ceramic Shield technology remains exclusive to iPhone models since its introduction with the iPhone 12 in 2020. The glass is infused with nano-ceramic crystals at high temperatures while maintaining the transparency needed for the display, cameras, and Face ID sensors.
The Commission aims to determine whether Corning's practices have led to higher prices and reduced innovation, but it has not set a deadline for the investigation's completion. If Corning is found to have violated EU competition rules, it could face significant penalties. However, the company will have the opportunity to address the Commission's concerns by offering commitments that could bring the investigation to a close.
Popular Stories
Apple News is providing Live Activities support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, allowing iPhone and iPad users to track electoral results in real time directly from their Lock Screen.
The feature is rolling out for U.S. users over the course of Election Day, November 5, providing continuous updates of the electoral count. So if you're interested, you don't need to repeatedly check...
With the second beta of iOS 18.2 that's available for developers today, Apple has further fleshed out the ChatGPT integration that's available with Siri. In the Settings app, there's now a section that shows the ChatGPT daily limit, and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.
The beta includes an Advanced Capabilities section with a "Daily Limit" reading that shows up as...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates to developers, and Apple is continuing to refine the Apple Intelligence capabilities. There are also a handful of smaller features that are worth knowing about.
Find My
Find My has a new option to Share Item Location with an "airline or trusted person" that can help you locate something that you've misplaced....
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's fall 2024 Mac announcements have included new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, all of which debuted with variants of Apple's M4 chip. Apple intends to update the rest of its Mac lineup with M4 series processors over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs.
This means we can expect new M4...
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.
Here is a comparison of the results:
Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
Mac Studio...