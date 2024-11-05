Apple Stores Moving This Weekend in Three U.S. Cities, Including Tucson
Apple this week announced that its retail store at La Encantada in Tucson, Arizona will be moving to a temporary location that opens Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple says the temporary store will be located on the second level of the outdoor shopping center, just in front of the stairs and escalator leading to that level.
Apple will likely renovate its original store at La Encantada while operating out of the temporary location, but the company did not share details or a timeframe. Apple first opened a store there in 2004, and its interior design is now dated.
Last week, we reported that Apple would be opening a relocated store in Fairfax, Virginia, and a temporary store at Roosevelt Field on Long Island in New York. Apple has since announced that both of these stores will open on November 9 as well. Overall, it will be an eventful weekend for Apple retail in the U.S., with three stores on the move.
