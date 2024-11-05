Veterans Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge Set for November 11

Apple is planning an Apple Watch Activity Challenge to honor Veterans Day, which takes place next Monday in the United States. Apple Watch owners are tasked with doing any workout for 11 minutes or more on November 11.



Apple Watch owners who complete the challenge will win an Apple Watch activity award in the Fitness app.

Earn this award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Like all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the Veterans Day event will come with animated stickers that can be found in the Messages app.



Apple's Veterans Day Activity Challenge is offered on an annual basis, and the company often includes other Veterans Day-themed content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Books app, and more.