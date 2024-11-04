tvOS 18.2 Beta Adds Support for 21:9 Projector Aspect Ratio

Apple today provided developers with the first beta of tvOS 18.2, and the update adds support for the 21:9 aspect ratio that projectors use.



As noted by Sigmund Judge, the update includes a new option that lets the Apple TV automatically detect the best aspect ratio for a television or projector. Options include 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9.

tvOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 introduces the ability for Apple TV to automatically detect the best aspect ratio for your television or projector. If you have an anamorphic lens or your television's aspect ratio is not detected, users will have the ability to manually choose from… pic.twitter.com/QjAFvKME7d — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) November 4, 2024

Support for the 21:9 aspect ratio was announced as a tvOS 18 feature, but it was not in the initial tvOS 18 release. tvOS 18.2 includes an option to show or hide volume feedback from external devices like sound bars in addition to the aspect ratio change.

We are also waiting on new Snoopy screen savers, but those do not appear to be included in tvOS 18.2.