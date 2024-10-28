Apple Intelligence Rolling Out in the European Union Starting in April 2025
Apple plans to roll out Apple Intelligence features to iPhone and iPad users in the European Union starting in April 2025, according to information included in today's M4 iMac announcement in European countries.
The French version of the announcement specifies that Apple Intelligence will come out in April, but other versions mention "this spring."
Mac users in the EU can access Apple Intelligence in U.S. English with macOS Sequoia 15.1. This spring, Apple Intelligence features will start to roll out to iPhone and iPad users in the EU. This will include many of the core features of Apple Intelligence, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, a redesigned Siri with richer language understanding, ChatGPT integration, and more.
As of right now, EU Mac users can access Apple Intelligence features with macOS Sequoia 15.1, as long as the language on the device is set to U.S. English. Apple has restricted the launch of Apple Intelligence capabilities for the iPhone and iPad in order to work out "regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act."
Apple in June said that it would delay Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing until it was able to determine how to make the features compatible with the European Union's competition rules.
iPhone and iPad users in the European Union who have a U.S. App Store ID are able to use Apple Intelligence with the Language and Region on the device set to U.S. English.
Apple also has not launched Apple Intelligence in China, and it is unclear when the feature set might expand to the country. In China, Apple has to have an AI partner as American companies are not able to launch chatbots powered by large language models without government permission.
It is worth noting that Apple Intelligence support in European countries will likely come in an update to iOS 18, and the timing is right for iOS 18.4. Rumors suggest that iOS 18.4 will be a major update that brings improvements to Siri, including personal context and the ability for the personal assistant to do more in and across apps.
