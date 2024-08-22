Apple to Let EU Users Set New Defaults for Multiple Apps, Delete App Store, Photos, Messages and More

Apple is making additional changes to its app ecosystem in the European Union to comply with the terms of the Digital Markets Act. The default browser selection experience that's already in place will be updated, Apple will allow EU users to set defaults for more types of apps, and core iOS apps like Messages and the App Store will also be deletable.

App Store vs EU Feature 2
iPhone owners in the EU can already set different defaults for the browser, mail app, app marketplace, and contactless payments, but Apple is going to allow users to select new defaults for phone calls, messaging, password managers, keyboards, call spam filters, navigation, and translation. That means, for example, that EU users will be able to choose an app like WhatsApp instead of Messages to be their default texting app, or a mapping app like Waze to be the default instead of Apple Maps.

Apple has not yet provided insight into just how setting a new default will work for messaging apps, navigation, password managers, and more, and the company plans to provide more information as the launch date for these features approaches. New defaults for phone calls, messaging, password managers, spam call filters, and keyboards will be able to be set starting with an update to iOS 18 coming later this year, while the option to set different navigation and translation defaults will be implemented in spring 2025.

To handle the multitude of new default apps that can be set, Apple is adding a Default Apps section to the Settings app. It will list all of the defaults available to each user for easy management.

eu ios 18 default apps settings
Along with setting new apps as defaults, Apple will let users delete core apps. The ‌App Store‌, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari apps will be able to be deleted, so it's essentially just the Settings and Phone apps that will not be able to be removed in the EU. If a user deletes the ‌App Store‌ app, it will be able to be reinstalled from the Settings app if desired, while the other apps can be reinstalled from the ‌App Store‌.

With iOS 17.4, EU users were able to select a default browser from a randomized list of the top 12 browsers in their country. In a future update to ‌iOS 18‌, the browser choice window will pop up again if a user has Safari set as their default. The new browser selection experience will include a descriptive line about the browser, as well as the option to set a default browser right from the choice window. If a user selects a browser that is already installed on their device, it will open automatically, otherwise there will be a downloading icon and the browser will open after it's downloaded. Users will also need to scroll through the full list of available browser options before being able to make a selection.

eu ios 18 default browser choice
Note that the option to set a default browser will only show up again for users who have Safari as the default, so if an EU user has already selected Chrome, the choice window will not pop up again with the ‌iOS 18‌ update coming later in the year. Users will also see the selection interface on all of their devices rather than just one, and it will show up when Safari is opened for the first time after updating. Setting a new default when Safari is on the user's Home Screen or Dock will see the new default browser replace the Safari icon.

The browser default popup will also be displayed when migrating to a new device if the user previously had Safari set as the default.

The changes that Apple is making are applicable for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users in the European Union with updates to ‌iOS 18‌ and iPadOS 18, and will not be available in other countries like the United States.

More information on the changes can be found on Apple's developer site.

Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
42 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Just to save us another 20 pages of the same debate:

“How dare the EU tell us what apps we can and cannot set as default. Apple should pull out of Europe.”
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
55 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Born too late to explore the seas, born too early to explore the stars, born just in time to... change the default messaging app on my phone thanks to government intervention?

What a time to be alive. :apple:
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ApAx Avatar
ApAx
45 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I’m curious how many mobile users in the EU, where Apple does not dominate the market, will now go deliberately buy an iPhone with the intention of ignoring Apple’s “it just works right out the box” philosophy, and spend all this effort to configure their iPhone to have the Android experience.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TimFL1 Avatar
TimFL1
52 minutes ago at 09:09 am

If the Messages app is deleted without a replacement app, will those users simply not be able to receive SMS/MMS messages?
I’d wager they will provide SDKs for sending SMS/MMS/RCS and require messaging apps to takeover said functionality to be eligible as a default app for messaging.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
34 minutes ago at 09:26 am

Why even buy an iPhone in the EU at this point, just get an Android if you want to remove things like Settings and get hacked left and right.

This is getting ridiculous.
delete the messages and phone app? really? how will you receive calls and messages?
Did you even bother to read before posting? Settings and Phone app cannot be removed.

Along with setting new apps as defaults, Apple will let users delete core apps. The App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari apps will be able to be deleted, so it's essentially just the Settings and Phone apps that will not be able to be removed in the EU.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
20 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I love this. Imagine if Apple added USB-C and allowed for sideloading a few years ago? They’d probably have the EU off of their necks at this point.

Looking forward to the US passing a “give us the same nice things that the EU has” Act.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
