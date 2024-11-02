Top Stories: New M4 MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini!

Following the iPad mini launch last week and a tease about Mac announcements for this week, Apple indeed made three key Mac product announcements: new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models.



These machines bring the M4 chip series to Apple's Mac lineup for the first time, but each in its own way offers several new features and changes that go beyond processors, so read on below for details on all of the hardware announcements plus the release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with Apple Intelligence!



Apple Announces MacBook Pro Models With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips, Thunderbolt 5 Support, and More

Apple saved the biggest news as a wrap-up for the three-day flurry of announcements, and that's the MacBook Pro.



The entry-level 14-inch machine with the M4 chip got a major upgrade bringing it closer in line with higher-spec models with features like a space black color option, a third Thunderbolt port, and more.

The higher-end models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chip options take things to the next level with Thunderbolt 5 ports and up to 40 graphics cores for maximum portable performance.



Apple Announces Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, and More

As expected, the Mac mini not only received an upgrade to M4 and M4 Pro chip options, but it also got its first design overhaul since 2010 with a significantly smaller form factor.



Other improvements include a pair of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front for easy access, as well as three Thunderbolt ports on the rear with M4 Pro models featuring cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5.



Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Center Stage Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Kicking off the week was an update to the iconic iMac, with the all-in-one desktop getting an upgrade to the M4 chip, a new Center Stage camera, and optional nano-texture display glass to reduce glare.



Apple also finally updated its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard accessories to feature USB-C charging ports, moving Apple tantalizingly closer to ending its use of Lightning. But in case you were wondering, yes, the Magic Mouse charging port is still on the bottom.



Apple Announces MacBook Air Now Starts With Increased 16GB of RAM With No Price Increase

In a bit of a surprise move, Apple this week announced that it has boosted the memory on all M2 and M3 MacBook Air configurations at no extra charge, bumping the starting memory to 16GB on all models.



With that change and the rest of this week's announcements, Apple's entire Mac lineup now starts with at least 16GB of memory, which will help support new and future Apple Intelligence features.



Apple Releases iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

This week wasn't just all about hardware, as Apple also released iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1 and other related updates to deliver the first Apple Intelligence features.



Apple Intelligence features are currently available only in U.S. English, but they can be used in most countries as long as the device's region and language are set to the United States. Support for English localizations in several other countries is coming in December, with many other languages rolling out in 2025.



