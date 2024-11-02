Top Stories: New M4 MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini!

by

Following the iPad mini launch last week and a tease about Mac announcements for this week, Apple indeed made three key Mac product announcements: new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models.

top stories 2nov2024
These machines bring the M4 chip series to Apple's Mac lineup for the first time, but each in its own way offers several new features and changes that go beyond processors, so read on below for details on all of the hardware announcements plus the release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with Apple Intelligence!

Apple Announces MacBook Pro Models With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips, Thunderbolt 5 Support, and More

Apple saved the biggest news as a wrap-up for the three-day flurry of announcements, and that's the MacBook Pro.

M4 MacBook Pro Thumb 3
The entry-level 14-inch machine with the M4 chip got a major upgrade bringing it closer in line with higher-spec models with features like a space black color option, a third Thunderbolt port, and more.

The higher-end models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chip options take things to the next level with Thunderbolt 5 ports and up to 40 graphics cores for maximum portable performance.

Apple Announces Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, and More

As expected, the Mac mini not only received an upgrade to M4 and M4 Pro chip options, but it also got its first design overhaul since 2010 with a significantly smaller form factor.

M4 mini Thumb 2
Other improvements include a pair of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front for easy access, as well as three Thunderbolt ports on the rear with M4 Pro models featuring cutting-edge Thunderbolt 5.

Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Center Stage Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Kicking off the week was an update to the iconic iMac, with the all-in-one desktop getting an upgrade to the M4 chip, a new Center Stage camera, and optional nano-texture display glass to reduce glare.

Apple iMac M4 hero feature
Apple also finally updated its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard accessories to feature USB-C charging ports, moving Apple tantalizingly closer to ending its use of Lightning. But in case you were wondering, yes, the Magic Mouse charging port is still on the bottom.

Apple Announces MacBook Air Now Starts With Increased 16GB of RAM With No Price Increase

In a bit of a surprise move, Apple this week announced that it has boosted the memory on all M2 and M3 MacBook Air configurations at no extra charge, bumping the starting memory to 16GB on all models.

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple
With that change and the rest of this week's announcements, Apple's entire Mac lineup now starts with at least 16GB of memory, which will help support new and future Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Releases iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

This week wasn't just all about hardware, as Apple also released iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1 and other related updates to deliver the first Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18
Apple Intelligence features are currently available only in U.S. English, but they can be used in most countries as long as the device's region and language are set to the United States. Support for English localizations in several other countries is coming in December, with many other languages rolling out in 2025.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

10 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Thursday October 31, 2024 9:42 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well. ...
Read Full Article44 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 Cinema 4D Slack Finder Xcode 1

Apple Announces MacBook Pro Models With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips, Thunderbolt 5 Support, and More

Wednesday October 30, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, alongside a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new M4 Pro and M4 Max machines come with a minimum of 24GB of Unified Memory as standard, up from 18GB in the previous models. Both models feature three...
Read Full Article219 comments
M4 Pro on Blue

M4 Pro Chip Benchmark Results Reveal an Extremely Impressive Performance Feat

Thursday October 31, 2024 7:06 pm PDT by
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance. Here is a comparison of the results: Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results) Mac Studio...
Read Full Article347 comments
m3 macbook air blue

Apple Announces MacBook Air Now Starts With Increased 16GB of RAM With No Price Increase

Wednesday October 30, 2024 8:04 am PDT by
Apple today in its new MacBook Pro press release announced that the MacBook Air lineup now starts with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB previously. This change applies to the 13-inch model with the M2 chip, the 13-inch model with the M3 chip, and the 15-inch model with the M3 chip. In the U.S., the MacBook Air lineup continues to start at $999, so there is no price increase associated with the...
Read Full Article226 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, and More

Tuesday October 29, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced fully redesigned Mac mini models featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips, a considerably smaller casing, two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The product refresh marks the first time the Mac mini has been redesigned in over a decade. The enclosure now measures just five by five inches...
Read Full Article717 comments
Apple iPhone SE 4 5G Modem 1

iPhone SE 4 First to Get Apple-Designed 5G Modem, iPhone 17 Pro to Add Custom Wi-Fi 7 Chip

Friday November 1, 2024 4:04 am PDT by
The iPhone SE 4 that's set to come out early next year is expected to debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain. In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said Apple is expected to roll out its custom-made 5G modem starting with the next-generation...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Skipping the New MacBook Pro? Here Are Two Bigger Changes Rumored

Thursday October 31, 2024 4:00 pm PDT by
While the new MacBook Pro lineup features faster M4 chip options, Thunderbolt 5 support for higher-end configurations, a nano-texture display option, and more, most of the previous MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon chips still offer the latest overall design, and fast performance, which might lead you to avoid upgrading this year. If you are planning to skip the new MacBook Pro, here are ...
Read Full Article111 comments