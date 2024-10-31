PSA: Apple's New USB-C Accessories Require macOS Sequoia, Don't Work Properly With macOS 15.2 Beta

With the launch of new M4 Macs this week, Apple introduced USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard to continue on with phasing out the Lightning port. Apple users who plan to buy these new accessories should be aware that there are some software limitations currently.



The new USB-C accessories require macOS Sequoia to work properly, and as noted on the MacRumors forums, earlier versions of macOS do not work. There are reports from users running macOS Sonoma and Ventura who are having issues with the new devices. With the keyboard, Touch ID and function keys don't work, and with the Magic Mouse, the scrolling doesn't function. In some cases, the accessories are recognized as older devices, inhibiting proper functionality.

This isn't a problem limited to just people running older versions of macOS, because there are also reports from developers who have installed the first ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 beta. It appears that the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 beta was released before Apple could add in support for the new Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 or ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 seem to be required to use the accessories as intended at the current time. For those who had an older version of macOS, updating to ‌macOS Sequoia‌ did solve the functionality issues, and Apple should be adding support to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 beta in the near future.