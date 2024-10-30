Samsung Considers Dropping Iconic 'Galaxy' Brand for Flagship Phones

by

Samsung is considering introducing a new premium smartphone brand that would exist alongside or even replace its iconic "Galaxy" branding, according to Korean publication E-Today.

samsung galaxy s23
The potential rebranding initiative reportedly aims to differentiate Samsung's high-end devices from its budget offerings. Currently, the company's broad use of "Galaxy" spans from entry-level Galaxy A and M series phones priced around $100-200 to premium Galaxy S flagships and Galaxy Z foldables that can cost upwards of $1,800.

Industry analysts suggest the wide price range under a single brand may dilute the premium perception of Samsung's high-end devices. The belief is that when consumers associate the Galaxy name with budget-friendly options, it becomes more challenging for Samsung to position its flagship devices as direct competitors to Apple's iPhone in the premium segment.

In comments made at CES 2024 in January, Samsung's global marketing head, Lee Young-hee, hinted at the potential branding strategy: "Galaxy has so many lineups that I understand people are expecting a new name when there is an innovative turning point," said Lee.

What Samsung considers an innovative turning point is unclear, but such an initiative would involve significant marketing costs. The news comes as the company faces increasing competition from Apple in the premium segment, especially among younger consumers. For example, a recent Gallup Korea survey revealed that 64% of South Korean consumers in their 20s use iPhones, with that figure rising to 75% among women in the same age group.

Industry observers have compared the potential strategy to Hyundai's successful Genesis luxury brand launch. Introduced in 2015, Genesis reached one million global sales by August 2023 and helped elevate Hyundai's brand image and profitability. Samsung has not revealed any specific alternative brand names, but it is reportedly conducting internal studies to evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of introducing a new premium brand.

Tag: Samsung

Popular Stories

M4 Mac mini Ortho Silver Cooler

Amazon Leaks Smaller Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, Up to 64GB of RAM, and More

Monday October 28, 2024 7:16 pm PDT by
Amazon has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini ahead of Apple's announcement this week, revealing several details. Our concept of a smaller Mac mini According to a comparison chart on Amazon's product listing for the new iMac, the new Mac mini will be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. In addition, the chart indicates ...
Read Full Article396 comments
M4 iMac With Magic Accessories

Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Upgraded Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Monday October 28, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it has updated the 24-inch iMac with the M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. This upgrade comes around one year after the previous iMac with the M3 chip was released. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos! As expected, the M4 chip in the iMac is available with up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple says the iMac with the ...
Read Full Article292 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces Redesigned Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips, Two Front USB-C Ports, and More

Tuesday October 29, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced fully redesigned Mac mini models featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips, a considerably smaller casing, two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The product refresh marks the first time the Mac mini has been redesigned in over a decade. The enclosure now measures just five by five inches...
Read Full Article661 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Promises Two More Mac Announcements This Week Following New iMac Today

Monday October 28, 2024 11:18 am PDT by
Apple introduced a new iMac today with the M4 chip and more, but that's not all, as it still has two more Mac announcements planned this week. "This is a huge week for the Mac, and this morning, we begin a series of three exciting new product announcements that will take place over the coming days," said Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, in a video announcing the new iMac....
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

Monday October 28, 2024 8:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, the first major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates that came out in September. iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 come six weeks after the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article223 comments
tvOS 18 Thumb 3

Apple Releases tvOS 18.1

Monday October 28, 2024 8:04 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.1, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.1 comes over a month after Apple released tvOS 18, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple...
Read Full Article15 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.1

Monday October 28, 2024 8:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.1, the first major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.1 comes one month after Apple released watchOS 11. watchOS 11.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.1 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.1 by opening up the Apple Watch app...
Read Full Article26 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.1: What You Get If You Don't Have an iPhone With Apple Intelligence

Monday October 28, 2024 3:49 pm PDT by
iOS 18.1 is the first iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence capabilities, and that's what a lot of the coverage about the new software has focused on. If you don't have an iPhone that's capable of Apple Intelligence, you're probably wondering just what's in the update for you. While Apple Intelligence does make up the bulk of what's new, if you have an older device, you still get some solid...
Read Full Article63 comments

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
7 minutes ago at 06:23 am

Before the "copying Apple" stuff rolls in, please visit a store and try out something like the S24+
I was playing with an S24/S24+ at the store recently..

Holy smokes these guys are making some really compelling hardware these days

If they'd make something iPhone Mini sized (or smaller, even better), I'd be on it in a heartbeat
Yeah, lots of great hardware on the Android side.

I stick with Apple because I like iOS and trust Apple more than I do Google/Samsung but it's good to know the competition is strong which will keep Apple on their toes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Before the "copying Apple" stuff rolls in, please visit a store and try out something like the S24+
I was playing with an S24/S24+ at the store recently..

Holy smokes these guys are making some really compelling hardware these days

If they'd make something iPhone Mini sized (or smaller, even better), I'd be on it in a heartbeat
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xil3 Avatar
Xil3
14 minutes ago at 06:17 am

Before the "copying Apple" stuff rolls in, please visit a store and try out something like the S24+

Holy smokes these guys are making some really compelling hardware these days
Yea their phones are quite amazing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
3 minutes ago at 06:28 am
SamsungRumors
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments