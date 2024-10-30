MacBook Pro Now Features Up to 24 Hours Battery Life—Longest Ever in a Mac

Apple's new MacBook Pro models feature longer battery life thanks to the efficiency enhancements of the M4 family of chips, with some models and configurations reaching up to 24 hours—the longest ever offered in a Mac.



The biggest improvements come to models configured with either the M4 or M4 Pro chip, with M4 Max models seeing either the same or slightly worse battery life than their predecessors. The battery life of the latest MacBook Pro models compared to models from the past three years are listed below:



16-Inch MacBook Pro Battery Life

M1 (2021) M2 (2022) M3 (2023) M4 (2024) Pro 21 hours 22 hours 22 hours 24 hours Max 21 hours 22 hours 22 hours 21 hours

13- and 14-Inch MacBook Pro Battery Life

‌M1‌ (2020–2021) ‌M2‌ (2022) M3 (2023) M4 (2024) (Standard) 20 hours [N/A] 22 hours 24 hours Pro 17 hours 18 hours 18 hours 22 hours Max 17 hours 18 hours 18 hours 18 hours

The new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are available to pre-order starting today and they will be available beginning Friday, November 8. Pricing starts at $1,599 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model.