Nano-Texture Display Option Returns to iMac

Apple's new iMac models are available with a nano-texture display option for the first time since the product line switched to Apple silicon.



First introduced with the Pro Display XDR in 2019, nano-texture glass is etched at a nanometer scale, which is meant to preserve image quality while scattering ambient light to cut down on glare. It is the most matte display type that Apple makes, and Apple claims that it is useful for high-end, color-managed workflows or demanding ambient lighting environments.

The expansive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display on iMac is its highest-rated feature, and for the first time, it's available with a nano-texture glass option that drastically reduces reflections and glare, while maintaining outstanding image quality. With nano-texture glass, users can place iMac in even more spaces, such as a sun-drenched living room or bright storefront.

The 2020 27-inch Intel-based iMac was available with a nano-texture display option prior to its discontinuation, so the new ‌iMac‌ marks the first time that the feature has been available with the Apple silicon version of the device. The new ‌iMac‌'s nano-texture glass is a build-to-order option that costs $200, configurable at the point of purchase. It is now available across the Pro Display XDR, Studio Display, and iPad Pro.