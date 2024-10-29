M4 Pro Mac Mini Supports Up to Three 6K Displays

With the M4 Pro chip, the Mac mini is able to support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz over Thunderbolt or HDMI, an improvement over the previous M2 Pro model. The ‌M2‌ Pro version of the ‌Mac mini‌ also supported three displays, but it could run only two at 6K 60Hz resolution and one at 4K 60Hz resolution.



Apple's M4 Pro chip alternatively supports one display at 6K resolution over 60Hz and a second display at 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 240Hz.

The standard M4 chip that Apple has used in the ‌Mac mini‌ and the iMac so far is compatible with three displays total, though not three 6K displays. It can drive two displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 5K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt or 4K resolution at 60Hz over HDMI.

It is also able to power an 8K display at 60Hz or a 4K display at 240Hz alongside a 5K display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

With the M4 Pro chip, the ‌Mac mini‌ can power three of the Pro Display XDR or three of the Studio Display. With the M4 chip, the ‌Mac mini‌ can drive two Pro Display XDRs or three Studio Displays.

The M4 Pro version of the ‌Mac mini‌ is equipped with three Thunderbolt 5 ports, and it is the first Mac that offers Thunderbolt 5 compatibility. The M4 Mac mini has three Thunderbolt 4 ports instead, and both models have two USB-C ports at the front.