Apple Shares New Ads Highlighting Apple Intelligence Features

With the launch of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple is going all in on promoting Apple Intelligence. Today's iMac announcement was heavily focused on the Mac's Apple Intelligence features, and Apple has also shared two new Apple Intelligence ads.

Apple's first ad shows off Writing Tools, featuring an office worker who sends an email and uses the "Professional" rewriting feature to make it sound less casual. The well-crafted email impresses his boss.

The second ad features a woman who forgot it was her husband's birthday, so she whips up a quick Memory Movie slideshow on her iPhone as a gift.

Both Writing Tools and Memory Movies in the Photos app are new features that are available on devices running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1. The updates launched to the public today.