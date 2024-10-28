Apple Shares New Ads Highlighting Apple Intelligence Features

With the launch of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple is going all in on promoting Apple Intelligence. Today's iMac announcement was heavily focused on the Mac's Apple Intelligence features, and Apple has also shared two new Apple Intelligence ads.


Apple's first ad shows off Writing Tools, featuring an office worker who sends an email and uses the "Professional" rewriting feature to make it sound less casual. The well-crafted email impresses his boss.


The second ad features a woman who forgot it was her husband's birthday, so she whips up a quick Memory Movie slideshow on her iPhone as a gift.

Both Writing Tools and Memory Movies in the Photos app are new features that are available on devices running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1. The updates launched to the public today.

Top Rated Comments

Yimbaz Avatar
Yimbaz
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am
These ads and the last round in the same campaign (with the girl from Game of Thrones) seem to have "it's okay to be lazy and forgetful, we can handle that for you" as their main point? Not sure I feel great about that.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pbau Avatar
pbau
37 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Wow... So Apple views their users as dumb cubicle workers. The whole Apple AI is going to be a meme
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
36 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Has Apple ever had more cringe commercials than these? I'm serious
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
akasian Avatar
akasian
31 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Tone deaf.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
40 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Wow - Really Apple? This is how you showcase Apple Intelligence to the masses?

The slacker ad is going to get Apple devices pretty much banned from every workplace.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
27 minutes ago at 10:33 am
an “ai” created photo montage after you forget your husband’s birthday? this is somehow aspirational? how gross.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
