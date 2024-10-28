Apple Card Users Can Get Up to 5% Daily Cash on All Purchases Through Holiday Season

Apple is launching a new Apple Card promotion for ‌Apple Card‌ users, providing the option to earn up to five percent Daily Cash on purchases made from November 6, 2024 to April 30, 2025.



To unlock the Daily Cash back promotion, users will need to spend between $5,000 and $15,000. At $5,000, three percent Daily Cash is unlocked. Spending $10,000 unlocks four percent Daily Cash, and spending $15,000 unlocks five percent Daily Cash.

You will need to spend at least $5,000 to get the bonus, and it is not retroactive, so it will only apply to purchases made after you hit each spending limit.

Apple says that the offer is limited to select ‌Apple Card‌ users who receive a notification about it in the Wallet app. Those eligible who have ‌Apple Card‌ participants will see shared spending count toward the total.

For ‌Apple Card‌ partner stores that already offer three percent cash back, there will be no additional Daily Cash increase until the four percent tier is reached. The Daily Cash bonus is available on up to $50,000 in total purchases.