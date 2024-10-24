Apple Seeds Second macOS Sequoia 15.1 Release Candidate
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the second release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.1 update, with the new software coming one week after Apple released the seventh beta. Apple introduced the first RC on Monday, and there's likely a new version to address an underlying bug.
Registered developers can opt-in to the macOS Sequoia beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta. Public beta testers can sign up on Apple's website.
macOS Sequoia 15.1 introduces the first Apple Intelligence features, adding support for Writing Tools, new Siri features, Smart Replies in Mail and Messages, Priority messages in the Mail app, Memory Movie and Clean Up in Photos, and more.
The update does not include Image Playground, Genmoji, or more advanced Siri functionality.
Using Apple Intelligence features requires a Mac that has an Apple silicon chip.
