iPhone Could Inherit Apple Watch Series 10's Power Efficient Display

Apple could use the LTP03 display technology that debuted in the Apple Watch Series 10 to improve power efficiency and display performance in future iPhone models, industry watchers believe (via The Elec).



LTPO refers to a TFT panel that adds oxide to a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) TFT, which reduces power consumption at low refresh rates. Apple applied the name "LTPO3" to the OLED displays used in the recently released Apple Watch 10 series to differentiate it from the LTPO2 displays currently used in Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 16 Pro models, as it replaces the drive TFT (thin-film transistor) with a more efficient oxide-based version.

The technology enables Apple to optimize each pixel to emit more light at wider angles. As a result, the Apple Watch Series 10 display is up to 40 percent brighter than Series 9 when viewed off-axis. LPTO3 also enables a faster refresh rate when the Apple Watch is in always-on mode, going from once a minute to once a second. As a result, users can now see a ticking seconds hand without raising their wrist on select watch faces.

Given that the drive TFT directly controls the current that makes the OLED pixels emit light, future iPhones with LTPO3 could see meaningful improvements in battery life and viewing angles. Industry sources indicate that Samsung Display is preparing to develop LTPO3 OLED panels that could potentially be for future iPhone models. However, next year's iPhone 17 series is expected to continue using LTPO2 technology while expanding its adoption across all models, not just the Pro devices.

Apple has historically tested new display technologies in the Apple Watch before bringing them to the iPhone. For example, the original LTPO displays that debuted in the Apple Watch Series 4 eventually appeared in the iPhone 13 Pro series three years later. If and when LPTO3 could make its way to the iPhone, however, remains unclear at this time.