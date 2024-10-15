In the iPad Mini 7 Box: No Charger in Europe, New Braided USB-C Cable

The new iPad mini 7 does not come with a charger in the box in European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and others. This change is likely in response to EU regulations regarding electronic waste that will be enforced starting in 2026, but even some European countries that are not part of the EU are impacted.



The latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models, introduced earlier this year, also do not come with a charger in the box in Europe.

The lack of a charger in the box with iPads only applies to Europe for the time being. Apple includes a 20W USB-C charger with the iPad mini 7 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and other countries around the world.

It is likely that the iPad mini 7 does not include Apple stickers in the box either, as part of Apple's goal of removing plastic from its packaging by next year. This is a trend we've seen all year long, with the Vision Pro, the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and the iPhone 16 series also lacking Apple stickers inside the box. Customers can still ask for Apple stickers if they are purchasing these devices in person at an Apple retail store.

There is one tiny bit of good news: the USB-C charging cable included with the iPad mini is now braided for added durability.

Apple began accepting iPad mini 7 orders today, and the device launches on October 23.