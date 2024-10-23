Apple Responds After Being Fined Alongside Goldman Sachs for Alleged 'Apple Card Failures'

by

Following an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today announced it has fined Apple and Goldman Sachs nearly $90 million combined for "Apple Card failures" related to "customer service breakdowns" and "misrepresentations."

apple card 1 iPhone 13
Apple and Goldman Sachs have partnered on the Apple Card since its launch in 2019, with Goldman Sachs handling the consumer lending aspects.

Specifically, the CFPB found that Apple and Goldman Sachs violated the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Act and the U.S. Truth in Lending Act by mishandling transaction disputes and misleading iPhone users about interest-free payment options available when purchasing Apple devices with the Apple Card. These failures impacted "hundreds of thousands of Apple Card users," according to the agency.

Apple has been ordered to pay a $25 million fine, which will go to the CFPB's victims relief fund, while Goldman Sachs is required to pay at least $19.8 million in redress to impacted consumers and a $45 million fine.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it "strongly disagree[s] with the CFPB's characterization of Apple's conduct."

"Apple is committed to providing consumers with fair and transparent financial products," an Apple spokesperson said. "Apple Card is one of the most consumer-friendly credit cards available, and was specifically designed to support users' financial health. Upon learning about these inadvertent issues years ago, Apple worked closely with Goldman Sachs to quickly address them and help impacted customers. While we strongly disagree with the CFPB's characterization of Apple’s conduct, we have aligned with them on an agreement. We look forward to continuing to deliver a great experience for our Apple Card customers."

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am

The Apple Card is the best credit card I've ever owned, and it's my favorite. I love that payments show up instantly, that I get instant cash on transactions, and that I have a pretty high-interest savings account, among other card features.

But that doesn't mean that it's perfect. I haven't had any issues, but obviously others have, hence the CFPB's involvement. Apple and Goldman should stop fighting, pay the fines, stop the illegal conduct, and move on.
Apple Card has a great UI and I agree with your points, but its a HIGHLY average to below average card in terms of rewards. As such, I use other cards and rarely use Apple Card now.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsimcon Avatar
macsimcon
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
The Apple Card is the best credit card I've ever owned, and it's my favorite. I love that payments show up instantly, that I get instant cash on transactions, and that I have a pretty high-interest savings account, among other card features.

But that doesn't mean that it's perfect. I haven't had any issues, but obviously others have, hence the CFPB's involvement. Apple and Goldman should stop fighting, pay the fines, stop the illegal conduct, and move on.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Might want to fix that strike through @Joe Rossignol

ive not had issues of any kind with my card …
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Why is Apple’s statement crossed out? Is that a posting mistake?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
12 minutes ago at 09:19 am

Might want to fix that strike through @Joe Rossignol

ive not had issues of any kind with my card …
Same for me. I think the Wallet app for the card is the best I have ever seen and used. I also like that my payment gets credited right away and that I also get cash back right away.

I bet a lot of the complaints are from consumers who didn’t bother reading the terms of the card itself much less Apple toy financing and they got into financial trouble.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Virtualball Avatar
Virtualball
7 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I bought a lamp from Europe in January and paid the shipping company with my Apple Card. I can't stress enough what a huge mistake that was. I made sure to purchase insurance on the shipment and of course the lamp arrived shattered. The shipping company gave me the run around for 6 months and kept lying about the insurance company needing more info. Eventually they said the money was on its way but spent months saying "It should be coming soon." Eventually I did a chargeback in July. I sent them pages and pages of our emails, photos of the damage, and more.

Goldman Sachs sided with the shipper.

DO NOT USE YOUR APPLE CARD FOR ANYTHING IMPORTANT.

HELL, DO NOT GET ONE!

THEY DON'T GIVE A **** ABOUT YOU
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments