Best Apple Deals of the Week: Magic Keyboards Hit Best-Ever Prices, Plus Apple Watch and Anker Sales

This week's best deals included record low prices on Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro, as well as discounts on a few Apple Watch models. We're also still tracking great deals on Anker and Jackery accessories as we head into the weekend.

Apple Accessories

Save on Apple's first party accessories

Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we tracked a few deals on Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad and the new MagSafe Charger. Although some of these have since expired, you can still get all-time low prices on both Magic Keyboards for the M4 iPad Pro, and the 2-meter MagSafe Charger.



Anker

Take 20% off Anker accessories

Anker



Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Our Anker partnership continued this week, giving our readers an exclusive 20 percent discount on Anker's best chargers, portable batteries, and more. You'll need to enter the code akmacrumors20ch at checkout to see the discount, and can find more information about what accessories work with the code in our original post.



Samsung Monitors

Take up to $780 off Samsung monitors

Take up to $780 off Samsung monitors Where can I get it? Amazon

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $699.99. This is the newest model of the Smart Monitor M8, and this is an overall second-best price, coming just $20 higher when compared to the Prime Day price. Amazon also has a the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $819.98, down from $1,599.99, and this one is an all-time low price.



Apple Watch

Take up to $64 off Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 10

Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon hosted a few low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 this week, with solid markdowns on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models still available. You can also get the Ultra 2 in Black for a second-best price on Amazon.



Jackery

Save on Jackery portable power stations

Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Jackery's best portable power stations and accessories hit low prices on Amazon this week, with up to $900 off select devices. We've compiled the full list of accessories on sale below, and note that you'll only need to clip an on-page coupon for one of the discounts.



Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.