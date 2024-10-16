Amazon Takes Up to $64 Off Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 10 in New Sales

by

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Apple Watch models, including the new Series 10 and Black Ultra 2 devices.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 lineup 240909 featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $374.28, down from $399.00. This price is available in the Rose Gold Aluminum with Plum Sport Loop model, but there are also a few devices at only a few dollars higher. This price range remains the lowest we've seen the Series 10 drop to date.

$24 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $374.28

The 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $402.91 in the Jet Black Aluminum with Black Sport Band color, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, you can find a few more models on sale on Amazon right now for just a few dollars more, including the Rose Gold and Silver Aluminum options.

$27 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $402.91

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra 2 new black

Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium for $734.89, down from $799.00 in multiple band styles. This is an overall second-best price on the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it's just about $5 higher when compared to the all-time low price we tracked over Prime Day.

$64 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $734.89

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

