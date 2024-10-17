Anker and Jackery Introduce Big Charging Accessory Discounts on Amazon
Anker this week is hosting a big fall sale on Amazon, coinciding with the early Black Friday event it's hosting on Anker.com. Additionally, we're tracking some deals on Jackery portable power stations, which are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of devices, from laptops to RVs.
For the Anker deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership in order to see some of these discounted prices, but only one requires an on-page coupon this time around. Similarly for the Jackery discounts, you'll find that every deal has been automatically applied on Amazon with the exception of one requiring an on-page coupon.
Anker
- SmartTrack Card - $19.99, down from $29.99
- MagGo USB-C Adapter SD Card Reader for iPhone 16 - $22.99, down from $34.99
- 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $31.99, down from $44.99
- Nano 3-in-1 10,000 mAh Power Bank - $35.99, down from $44.99
- 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $47.99, down from $59.99
- MagGo 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger - $64.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo Power Bank - $67.48, down from $89.99
- 9,600 mAh Power Bank - $64.48, down from $89.99
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $119.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- MagSafe Charger Stand 3-in-1 Cube - $119.44, down from $149.99
Jackery
