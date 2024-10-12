Apple Pencil Pro Hits New All-Time Low Price of $89.99, Plus More Accessory Deals

by

Amazon this weekend has introduced a new record low price for the Apple Pencil Pro, available for $89.99, down from $129.00. Alongside this deal, we're tracking a collection of Apple accessory discounts, including great deals on the Magic Keyboard and MagSafe Charger.

Apple Pencil

In regards to the Apple Pencil Pro, this sale beats the Prime Day price we tracked last week by about $10. Amazon also has a new low price on the USB-C Apple Pencil, available for $65.00, down from $79.00.

$39 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $89.99

$14 OFF
Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $65.00

Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $269.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it has an estimated October 16 delivery date on Amazon.

$29 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $269.99

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $299.99 in Black, down from $349.00. This is another new record low price on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of mid October for this model.

$49 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $299.99

MagSafe Charger

Amazon introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers during Prime Day, and these deals have only gotten better. This weekend, you can get the 1-meter model for $29.00 and 2-meter model for $39.00, both $10 off and all-time low prices.

$10 OFF
1-meter MagSafe Charger for $29.00

$10 OFF
2-meter MagSafe Charger for $39.00

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

