Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of visionOS 2.1

Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming visionOS 2.1 update to developers for testing purposes. The sixth beta comes just days after Apple released the fifth beta.



visionOS 2.1 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates.

No major new features have been found in visionOS 2.1, though there are likely minor feature changes and bug fixes that we'll learn about when release notes become available.

visionOS 2.1 is expected to see a launch alongside iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 on Monday, October 28.