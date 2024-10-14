Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 updates to developers for testing purposes. The fifth betas come a week after Apple released the fourth betas.



watchOS 11.1 can be installed by going to the Apple Watch app and selecting the Software Update section under "General" in Settings. tvOS 18.1 can be downloaded and installed through the Apple TV Settings app, and visionOS 2.1 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates.

So far, no major new features have been discovered in these three updates, though there are undoubtedly some minor feature tweaks and bug fixes that we'll learn about when Apple's release notes become available.

These betas are accompanied by iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, which will introduce Apple Intelligence. There are no Apple Intelligence features in watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS as of yet.

While we don't always know what's included in minor watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS updates, we inform MacRumors readers when updates are available so those who are developers can download new software upon release.