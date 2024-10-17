iPhone 16 Users Complain About Excessive iOS 18 Battery Drain

by

Some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have been experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain, according to complaints on Reddit, the Apple Support Communities, and the MacRumors forums. While many of the reports are from ‌iPhone 16‌ users, older iPhones running iOS 18 may also be experiencing battery life issues.

iphone 16 pro max
There is a long-running ‌iOS 18‌ battery life complaint thread on MacRumors that was started while the update was still in beta, but there have been a fresh wave of complaints following ‌iOS 18‌'s launch and the debut of the ‌iPhone 16‌ models.

Affected ‌iPhone 16‌ owners have seen significant battery drain even when the iPhone is not in use. From MacRumors reader T1aaj:

Yes I own the 16 pro and battery life goes down to almost 60% from 100% halfway through the day, through no heavy use. Definitely needs to be fixed, should've kept my 15 pro!

From JulianL:

I'm getting horrible battery life with my new 16 Pro Max. I upgraded from a 15 Pro Max - upgraded to iOS 18 and with battery health of 99% when I sold it. With Apple quoting better battery life spec for the 16 I was excited to see how much more run time I would get. The answer? I now get 50 to 60% of time between charges vs what I got with my 1 year old 15 Pro Max. Really disappointing. All Settings the same including background refresh globally disabled, screen max refresh set to 60Hz and data locked to 4G (because for my use I see absolutely no difference in how my phone functions when I set all those settings so I might as well set them for optimal battery life). I got my 16PM on launch day so it's 19 days old now; any early days indexing and other background setup stuff should be well and truly over by now.

In some cases, much of the battery drain happens in standby mode when the ‌iPhone‌ isn't in use, suggesting a background activity could be causing problems for some users. Using the phone seems to cut the battery drain in these instances.

From huanbrother:

The 16 Pro has horrible standby battery life when sleeping (it is not connected to my Apple Watch), and as you can see from the graph, it runs background activities like crazy. But, guess what, I turned off AOD(but this shouldn't be the case when in sleep mode it was off anyways) and turned on frame limit in accessibility (not low power mode) to turn off ProMotion, boom, the background craze disappeared! However, the battery drain wasn't fixed, 4hours and 20minutes it drained 11%, from 70% to 59%.

From kirbysmartdawg:

Clearly, something isn't right on Apple's end. The idle battery drain is excessive. This morning, I unplugged my phone at 9 a.m., and it held at 95% (my charging limit) for only 20 minutes before starting to drop rapidly. Every five minutes, I lost a percentage until I finally picked it up to use it. Now it seems to have stabilized a bit, but I'm really puzzled by this behavior.

There are similar complaints about the ‌iPhone 16‌ models and older iPhones running ‌iOS 18‌ on Reddit, and while we always see reports of battery life issues when a new version of iOS comes out, there seems to be a definite uptick in the number of people having problems.

From Reddit user Ok-Interest-6561:

I upgraded from my iPhone 12 and got new 16 Pro. I upgraded mostly because of battery and speaker issues but I observed that even though 16 has "better battery" and more battery life, it drains around 10-15% overnight doing nothing just laying on my bedside table.

On Reddit, one user did an experiment with an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and an iPhone 14 Pro, and claimed to have used both in the same way. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ dropped to 58 percent battery life within 36 hours, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro was at 85 percent.

Battery drainage issues are difficult to diagnose because ‌iPhone‌ usage habits vary so much from person to person and from day to day. Impacted users have tried turning off ProMotion, disabling the Always On display, turning off background app refresh, removing widgets, turning off cellular, and entirely resetting their iPhones. Some people have seen improvement with some of these methods, but not all have, and the battery life issues persist for many despite troubleshooting.

Some users reported improvement with iOS 18.0.1 and the iOS 18.1 beta, but software updates have not worked for everyone. It is not clear exactly what's going on to impact battery, but it's sounding like there is an underlying bug that Apple will need to fix in a future ‌iOS 18‌ update.

Popular Stories

ipad mini 7

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence

Tuesday October 15, 2024 6:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a significant upgrade to the iPad mini, now featuring an A17 Pro chip and support for the company's new Apple Intelligence system. The refreshed seventh-generation tablet maintains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering notable performance improvements and new capabilities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The A17 Pro chip brings a 30%...
Read Full Article561 comments
scary fast apple event

Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following Today's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?

Tuesday October 15, 2024 1:57 pm PDT by
Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement? While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year,...
Read Full Article156 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article22 comments
top stories 12oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

Saturday October 12, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Read Full Article19 comments
Apple Intelligence iPhone 16

iOS 18.2 Expected to Add These Additional Apple Intelligence Features

Tuesday October 15, 2024 12:05 pm PDT by
In its press release for the iPad mini 7 today, Apple reiterated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be rolling out "over the next several months." Below, we outline Apple Intelligence features that are expected to be added as part of iOS 18.2, which is expected to be released to the public in December. Apple Intelligence in More Languages During its iPhone 16 event last...
Read Full Article
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has These 6 Smaller Changes, Including a Faster USB-C Port

Tuesday October 15, 2024 8:18 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPad mini 7 with a faster A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro support. In addition, the device also received a handful of smaller upgrades and changes compared to the previous model, as outlined below. The new iPad mini can be ordered starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, October 23. Here are six of the device's smaller...
Read Full Article205 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Apple Seeds Seventh Developer Betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday October 14, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15...
Read Full Article77 comments

Top Rated Comments

_Refurbished_ Avatar
_Refurbished_
13 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
We see this every year. Give the OS a month or two to settle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chet-NYC Avatar
Chet-NYC
17 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
I have the 18.1 beta on my 16PM, battery life is odd. Some days it's great, others (like today) not so great. It's currently at 43%, been off its charger since about 7:00am, moderate use and no phone calls. Past experience with phones, it should be at around 60-65% right now considering the phone is just short of a month old.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments