Apple Shares Letter Celebrating 10-Year Anniversary of Apple Pay

by

Apple today shared a letter celebrating the upcoming 10-year anniversary of Apple Pay, which launched in the U.S. on October 20, 2014, as part of iOS 8.1.

Apple Pay 10
Here is the full letter from Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet:

When we started our journey with Apple Pay 10 years ago, we saw a unique opportunity to leverage Apple's hardware and software to make a meaningful impact on the financial health and lives of our customers. From the outset, we envisioned a world where you could use your iPhone to seamlessly pay for everything — from groceries to train tickets, in person and online, across the globe — all while keeping your personal and financial information safe and private.

Today, Apple Pay is used by hundreds of millions of consumers in 78 markets, at checkout on millions of websites and apps, in tens of millions of stores worldwide, and is supported by more than 11,000 bank and network partners. We hear from customers every day about how much they love the ease, security, and privacy protections Apple Pay provides in their daily lives, and how much they enjoy using it across their devices — including iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.

One of my earliest memories of realizing how Apple Pay was positively impacting consumers' lives was when we rolled out Apple Pay for transit in Tokyo, which is used by millions of travelers every day. I watched in awe as people quickly tapped their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay while passing through the turnstiles — no need to fish out any cash, cards, or coins from their wallets, or even unlock or wake their device. It's a great example of how Apple Pay's seamless and secure customer experience delivers convenience and peace of mind to consumers around the world, whether they're commuting to work, shopping online, or picking up their morning coffee.

We know how important it is for customers to feel secure and trust that their financial transactions are private when making a payment. That's why we're always working to safeguard consumers, while also enabling banks to have industry-low levels of fraud for Apple Pay transactions. And it's also why Apple Pay was designed to protect users' highly sensitive personal and financial information, like their card number, which is never shared with merchants. Our customers trust that when they use Apple Pay anywhere, they can have the peace of mind that their payments are protected.

Looking ahead at what's next for Apple Pay, we are excited to now bring our users more ways to pay, including the option to redeem rewards and access installment loans from Apple Pay-enabled issuers and lenders right at checkout with Apple Pay online and in-app on iPhone and iPad. This gives consumers greater flexibility in how they pay with the easy and trusted Apple Pay experience they already know and love. It also provides Apple Pay-enabled issuers and lenders with new ways to connect with their customers, and make their rewards and installment offerings even more accessible.

Beyond payments, we're also advancing our broader vision of replacing users' physical wallets with an easy, secure, and private digital wallet — Apple Wallet. Today, users can seamlessly and securely add and access eligible event tickets, transit cards, keys, government IDs, and more all from Apple Wallet. And we're always looking for new ways to make using Apple Wallet convenient while delivering unparalleled security and peace of mind.

The last decade was an incredible journey, and we're thrilled that so many people around the world are enjoying the experience that Apple Pay and Apple Wallet provide. I can't wait to see what the next 10 years have in store.

Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Popular Stories

ipad mini 7

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence

Tuesday October 15, 2024 6:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a significant upgrade to the iPad mini, now featuring an A17 Pro chip and support for the company's new Apple Intelligence system. The refreshed seventh-generation tablet maintains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering notable performance improvements and new capabilities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The A17 Pro chip brings a 30%...
Read Full Article528 comments
scary fast apple event

Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following Today's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?

Tuesday October 15, 2024 1:57 pm PDT by
Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement? While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year,...
Read Full Article155 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article22 comments
top stories 12oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

Saturday October 12, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Read Full Article19 comments
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has These 6 Smaller Changes, Including a Faster USB-C Port

Tuesday October 15, 2024 8:18 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPad mini 7 with a faster A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro support. In addition, the device also received a handful of smaller upgrades and changes compared to the previous model, as outlined below. The new iPad mini can be ordered starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, October 23. Here are six of the device's smaller...
Read Full Article205 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Apple Seeds Seventh Developer Betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday October 14, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15...
Read Full Article77 comments
Apple Intelligence iPhone 16

iOS 18.2 Expected to Add These Additional Apple Intelligence Features

Tuesday October 15, 2024 12:05 pm PDT by
In its press release for the iPad mini 7 today, Apple reiterated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be rolling out "over the next several months." Below, we outline Apple Intelligence features that are expected to be added as part of iOS 18.2, which is expected to be released to the public in December. Apple Intelligence in More Languages During its iPhone 16 event last...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

spartan1967 Avatar
spartan1967
9 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Apple Pay. One of Apples most successful innovations. Just love everything about it!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments