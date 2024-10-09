The Home Depot and H-E-B Finally Rolling Out Apple Pay in Stores

by

The Home Depot has finally caved and started rolling out the ability to pay with Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay payment methods at some of its U.S. stores in recent weeks, according to a photo shared by the blog Appleosophy.

apple pay feature dynamic island
The home improvement retailer has not officially announced that it accepts Apple Pay, so it is unclear which stores offer it. In a social media post earlier this year, the company said it was "evaluating a number of new payment methods, including a number of mobile payments," but it had yet to make any "permanent decisions."

The Home Depot was one of the largest remaining Apple Pay holdouts since it dropped support for the service in 2015. Another was Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B, which is also gradually starting to accept Apple Pay this month.

In a press release this week, H-E-B said it will begin rolling out the ability to pay with Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay methods at all of its stores throughout October. The company's other chains Central Market and Joe V's Smart Shop already began accepting Apple Pay earlier this year, and now it will be accepted in actual H-E-B stores.

Walmart is now one of the only major retailers in the U.S. that still does not accept Apple Pay.

Top Rated Comments

munpip214
munpip214
37 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Time for Walmart to realize no one wants to scan a screen
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alphaswift
alphaswift
33 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
It blows my mind that Americans don't have tap everywhere. I hear stories of swipe and sign still existing and it really is astonishing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix
vertsix
40 minutes ago at 12:36 pm

Finally! I'm not sure why it took so long.
Merchant fees from banks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
b0nd18t
b0nd18t
30 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Noticed this about a week ago and was very happy. Last place I go to regularly that didn't have this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AnamanFan
AnamanFan
27 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Home Depot's delay of NFC feels more about having a contract with a hardware and/or software suppliers that don't support tap-to-pay. Not concisely forbidding the method, but picked a vendor that wasn't supporting it.

Unlike Walmart who is (was?) actively investing in an internal system and use their market power to minimize merchant fees.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ocyrus
ocyrus
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm

Every Home Depot I've been to does not support Tap at all, glad they're doing this though
Yes thats what this entire article is about.....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
