The Home Depot and H-E-B Finally Rolling Out Apple Pay in Stores
The Home Depot has finally caved and started rolling out the ability to pay with Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay payment methods at some of its U.S. stores in recent weeks, according to a photo shared by the blog Appleosophy.
The home improvement retailer has not officially announced that it accepts Apple Pay, so it is unclear which stores offer it. In a social media post earlier this year, the company said it was "evaluating a number of new payment methods, including a number of mobile payments," but it had yet to make any "permanent decisions."
The Home Depot was one of the largest remaining Apple Pay holdouts since it dropped support for the service in 2015. Another was Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B, which is also gradually starting to accept Apple Pay this month.
In a press release this week, H-E-B said it will begin rolling out the ability to pay with Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay methods at all of its stores throughout October. The company's other chains Central Market and Joe V's Smart Shop already began accepting Apple Pay earlier this year, and now it will be accepted in actual H-E-B stores.
Walmart is now one of the only major retailers in the U.S. that still does not accept Apple Pay.
