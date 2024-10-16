Apple's Chief People Officer Leaves Company After 20 Months

Apple's chief people officer Carol Surface is leaving the company, reports Bloomberg. Surface joined Apple in February 2023, so she has been at the company less than two years.

Most senior executives are at Apple for much longer periods of time, and it is not clear why Surface is leaving. She was hired when Apple decided to split its primary human resources role from retail last year, and she reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Deirdre O'Brien had been handling both the retail and people (or HR) role, but when Surface took over, O'Brien transitioned to just overseeing retail. With Surface leaving, O'Brien will once again oversee both people and retail.

Surface was previously the chief human resources officer at Medtronic, and the chief people officer title was created when she joined Apple.

