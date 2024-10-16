Apple Will Let Verified Businesses Display Logos in Apps Like Mail, Phone, and Wallet

Apple today announced an update to its Apple Business Connect feature, designed to allow any verified business to create a consistent branding and location presence across apps that include Maps, Wallet, Phone, and Mail.



Using Business Connect, companies are able to sign up to display their brand in the Phone app when a call is placed to an iPhone user, or in the Mail app to make an incoming email more recognizable. Businesses can sign up for Branded Mail today, with logos appearing to customers later this year when iOS 18.2 is released.

In 2025, companies will be able to use Business Caller ID, which will show their name, logo, and department on an inbound call screen.

There's also now an option for businesses to display their logo in Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌, rather than a category icon. Apple says this change will help customers ensure they're making a payment to a verified business.

Businesses have been able to claim and manage their location place cards for Maps using Business Connect, but now Business Connect is also available to businesses that operate a service or that operate online without a physical location.

More information on signing up for Business Connect can be found on Apple's website.