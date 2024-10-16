Apple Will Let Verified Businesses Display Logos in Apps Like Mail, Phone, and Wallet
Apple today announced an update to its Apple Business Connect feature, designed to allow any verified business to create a consistent branding and location presence across apps that include Maps, Wallet, Phone, and Mail.
Using Business Connect, companies are able to sign up to display their brand in the Phone app when a call is placed to an iPhone user, or in the Mail app to make an incoming email more recognizable. Businesses can sign up for Branded Mail today, with logos appearing to customers later this year when iOS 18.2 is released.
In 2025, companies will be able to use Business Caller ID, which will show their name, logo, and department on an inbound call screen.
There's also now an option for businesses to display their logo in Tap to Pay on iPhone, rather than a category icon. Apple says this change will help customers ensure they're making a payment to a verified business.
Businesses have been able to claim and manage their location place cards for Maps using Business Connect, but now Business Connect is also available to businesses that operate a service or that operate online without a physical location.
More information on signing up for Business Connect can be found on Apple's website.
Popular Stories
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Apple today announced a significant upgrade to the iPad mini, now featuring an A17 Pro chip and support for the company's new Apple Intelligence system. The refreshed seventh-generation tablet maintains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering notable performance improvements and new capabilities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The A17 Pro chip brings a 30%...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxin...
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15...
While the iPhone 16 series was released just a few weeks ago, there are already many rumored features for the iPhone 17 models, and especially for the Pro models. Below, we recap five key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according...
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...