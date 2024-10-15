Sonos Launches New $999 Arc Ultra Soundbar and $799 Sub 4

Sonos today announced the launch of two new products, the Arc Ultra Soundbar and the Sonos Sub 4. The Sonos Arc Ultra is a new high-end soundbar that's priced at $999, while the $799 Sub 4 is the newest Sonos subwoofer with improved design and internals.



The Arc Ultra offers up to double the bass of its predecessor, thanks to new transducer technology called Sound Motion. Sound Motion cuts down on the size of the transducer while also improving bass, for better sound from smaller devices. There are 14 Sonos-engineered drivers, the Sound Motion woofer, and a cluster of tweeters with waveguides to provide a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience.

New center channel architecture maximizes vocal clarity to make it easier to follow dialogue, and there is a Speech Enhancement feature for customization. Trueplay can be used to customize audio to a specific space.

Compared to the prior version of the Sonos Arc, the Arc Ultra has a curved design, matte finish, and slimmer build that doesn't obstruct TV bezels. There are touch controls behind the soundbar and an easy setup process through HDMI eARC.

The Sub 4 has a similar design to the Sub 3, but there is a new matte finish and a profile that allows it to stand upright, be placed on its side, or tucked under furniture. Sonos upped the processing power and memory of the Sub 4, and added new Wi-Fi radios for improved connectivity. Sonos says Sub 4 was created with inward-facing woofers to neutralize distortion, and the new model is compatible with the Arc Ultra, Arc, or Beam, as well as older versions of the Sub.

These are the first two products that Sonos has introduced since its ill-received app overhaul in May. Sonos opted to delay launching new devices earlier in 2024 in order to make improvements to the Sonos app, which have included bug fixes and feature additions to match the functionality of the original Sonos app. Sonos had delayed new product launches, but CEO Patrick Spence said that the company now feels the app has been improved enough to introduce new devices.



"We've worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features. We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products," said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. "As we laid out in our commitments we will continue to improve the software regularly, and are determined to make the Sonos experience better than it's ever been."

Earlier this month, Sonos recommitted to software quality and customer experience, promising to focus more on customer experience while also testing future app changes with customers before rolling them out.

Alongside the new devices, Sonos plans to roll out a new app update that will "surpass the performance of the previous app" across metrics like system identification, new device setup, and grouping multiple Sonos devices together. Sonos claims that the update will "reintroduce 90 percent of the new app's missing features."

The Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 will be available from the Sonos website on October 29.