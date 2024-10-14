Apple TV+ Shares First Trailer for 'Silo' Season 2
Apple TV+ today released the first trailer for the second season of its globally acclaimed drama original series "Silo," which is set to premiere on November 15, 2024.
Based on Hugh Howey's "Wool" series of dystopian novels, Silo tells the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, who live in a mile-deep underground silo designed to protect them from a toxic world outside.The first season, which premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2023, became one of the streaming service's standout hits.
Season two follows Juliette (played by Rebecca Ferguson, who also serves as executive producer), an engineer determined to uncover dark secrets within the silo after the murder of a loved one, leading her deeper into danger.
The cast sees the return of Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, and more, with the addition of Steve Zahn. Season two is scheduled to unfold over 10 episodes, with one new episode released each Friday following the November 15 premiere. The season finale is set to air on January 17, 2025.
