Best Buy Launches Exclusive Black & Gold Beats Studio Pro

Following an Amazon-exclusive Matte White version of the Beats Studio Pro that launched last month, Best Buy recently debuted its own exclusive color option for the over-ear headphones from the Apple-owned brand: Black & Gold.



Offering a two-tone alternative to the standard Black color option, the Black & Gold Beats Studio Pro feature a largely black exterior but with something of a champagne or gold color inside the headband and all the way down to where the ear cups attach. Gold accents for the headband hinges and the Beats "b" button provide additional contrast.

The Black & Gold Beats Studio Pro come with the same traditional black nylon case as the original four launch colors for the headphones, and they come with gray USB-C and 3.5mm cables for charging and connectivity.

The new Black & Gold color option for the Beats Studio Pro retails for the usual Studio Pro price of $349.99, although Best Buy is currently running a significant sale on most Beats headphones and earphones that knocks $100 off to bring the price to $249.99.