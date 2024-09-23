Beats Studio Pro Now Available in Matte White as Amazon Exclusive

The Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones debuted a little over a year ago, and since that time we've seen a few additional colors released including three neutral colors in collaboration with Kim Kardashian just last month, and now there's a new Matte White version that debuted as an Amazon exclusive earlier this month.



Apple's Beats brand is known for its celebrity partnerships, and this release is no exception as the latest Studio Pro color was highlighted over the weekend in a tweet featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Similar to the Kim Kardashian colors, the Beats Studio Pro in Matte White come with a color-matched nylon case, whereas the original four colors all come with a black nylon case.

Fall means a whole season of @JoshAllenQB. Keep your game-day focus with Beats Studio Pro, now available in Matte White exclusively at @amazon. pic.twitter.com/0YjiOtiXbN — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) September 22, 2024

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are officially priced at $349.99, but they are frequently available at significant discounts and the new Matte White color is already on sale for $100 off at $249.95 , joining the original four colors at this discounted price. The Beats x Kim colors are currently priced at $349.99, but they too have seen occasional discounts.