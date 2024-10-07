Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 11.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes. The fourth beta comes a week after Apple released the third watchOS 11.1 beta.



To install the ‌‌watchOS 11‌.1 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌‌watchOS 11‌‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌‌watchOS 11‌‌.1 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

It's not yet clear what new features are included in the watchOS 11.1 update at this time, as the update primarily focuses on Apple Intelligence, and Apple Intelligence features are not available on watchOS.