Update Now: iOS 18.0.1 Includes These Bug Fixes and Security Patches

by

Apple last week released iOS 18.0.1, and we recommend installing the update soon, as it includes some important bug fixes and security patches.

iOS 18
Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.0.1.

Bug Fixes

iOS 18.0.1 fixes display and camera bugs on iPhone 16 models, and a few other issues, according to Apple's release notes for the update:

- Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
- Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models
- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face
- Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPhone models

Security Patches

iOS 18.0.1 patches a few security vulnerabilities involving the Messages and Passwords apps, according to Apple's security notes for the update:

Media Session
Available for: iPhone 16 (all models)

Impact: Audio messages in Messages may be able to capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-44207: Michael Jimenez and an anonymous researcher

Passwords
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A user's saved passwords may be read aloud by VoiceOver

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-44204: Bistrit Dahal

Compatible iPhones

To install iOS 18.0.1, open the Settings app and select General → Software Update.

The update is compatible with the following iPhone models:

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

