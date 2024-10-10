Update Now: iOS 18.0.1 Includes These Bug Fixes and Security Patches

Apple last week released iOS 18.0.1, and we recommend installing the update soon, as it includes some important bug fixes and security patches.



Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.0.1.



Bug Fixes

iOS 18.0.1 fixes display and camera bugs on iPhone 16 models, and a few other issues, according to Apple's release notes for the update:

- Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models

- Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

- Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPhone models

Security Patches

iOS 18.0.1 patches a few security vulnerabilities involving the Messages and Passwords apps, according to Apple's security notes for the update:

Media Session

Available for: iPhone 16 (all models) Impact: Audio messages in Messages may be able to capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2024-44207: Michael Jimenez and an anonymous researcher Passwords

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: A user's saved passwords may be read aloud by VoiceOver Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2024-44204: Bistrit Dahal

Compatible iPhones

To install iOS 18.0.1, open the Settings app and select General → Software Update.

The update is compatible with the following iPhone models:



iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max