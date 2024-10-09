Best Buy and Samsung Introduce Prime Day-Like Sales With Big Savings Sitewide

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year ends later today, and a few retailers have been hosting their own 48-hour discount events to compete with Prime Day. Below we've collected deals from Best Buy and Samsung, including some of the best prices of the year on popular monitors and other products. Similar to Prime Day, both of these sales are planned to end later tonight.



Best Buy

At Best Buy, you'll find many of Amazon's Prime Day discounts being matched for all shoppers. This includes the 9th generation iPad, M2 and M3 MacBook Air, M3 MacBook Pro, AirPods Max (Lightning), and more. We've collected these deals in the list below, but be sure to check out the full sitewide sale at Best Buy before it ends later today.

Best Buy also has big discounts across the Beats headphones lineup, with record low prices on the Beats Studio Pro at $169.99 ($180 off), Beats Studio Buds at $79.99 ($70 off), Beats Solo 4 at $99.99 ($100 off), and Beats Fit Pro at $149.99 ($50 off). In total, you can get up to $180 off Beats headphones during the 48-hour sale.

Besides the Apple deals, Best Buy's sale features discounts on TVs, laptops, video games, appliances, smartphones, sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, and much more.



Samsung

Samsung's Prime Day-like sale is offering deals on everything from robot vacuums to Galaxy smartphones and The Frame TVs. There are a few monitor deals during this event as well, but the best sales on Samsung's most popular monitors are still available on Amazon.

Monitors

TVs

