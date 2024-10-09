Best Buy and Samsung Introduce Prime Day-Like Sales With Big Savings Sitewide

by

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year ends later today, and a few retailers have been hosting their own 48-hour discount events to compete with Prime Day. Below we've collected deals from Best Buy and Samsung, including some of the best prices of the year on popular monitors and other products. Similar to Prime Day, both of these sales are planned to end later tonight.

Best Buy

best buy prime day blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At Best Buy, you'll find many of Amazon's Prime Day discounts being matched for all shoppers. This includes the 9th generation iPad, M2 and M3 MacBook Air, M3 MacBook Pro, AirPods Max (Lightning), and more. We've collected these deals in the list below, but be sure to check out the full sitewide sale at Best Buy before it ends later today.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale

Best Buy also has big discounts across the Beats headphones lineup, with record low prices on the Beats Studio Pro at $169.99 ($180 off), Beats Studio Buds at $79.99 ($70 off), Beats Solo 4 at $99.99 ($100 off), and Beats Fit Pro at $149.99 ($50 off). In total, you can get up to $180 off Beats headphones during the 48-hour sale.

Besides the Apple deals, Best Buy's sale features discounts on TVs, laptops, video games, appliances, smartphones, sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, and much more.

Samsung

samsung smart monitor blue

Samsung's Prime Day-like sale is offering deals on everything from robot vacuums to Galaxy smartphones and The Frame TVs. There are a few monitor deals during this event as well, but the best sales on Samsung's most popular monitors are still available on Amazon.

$320 OFF
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $379.99

$780 OFF
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $819.99

Monitors

TVs

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

Popular Stories

space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article166 comments
Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:10 pm PDT by
An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article282 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article141 comments
watchos 11 vitals

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

Monday October 7, 2024 5:34 am PDT by
Apple's new Vitals app for watchOS 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest, according to recent reports on Reddit. The Apple Watch app, which analyzes key health metrics measured during sleep over the last seven days, appears to be providing early warnings of impending sickness for at least some Apple Watch wearers...
Read Full Article92 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Plans to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:18 am PDT by
Apple intends to launch iOS 18.1 with the first set of much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the release date is arriving this month later than initially expected, as Apple is reportedly taking extra time to ensure a smooth rollout and prepare its AI cloud...
Read Full Article105 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 6

Monday October 7, 2024 4:27 pm PDT by
We're nearing the end of the iOS 18.1 beta testing process, but Apple is continuing to make tweaks to refine built-in features ahead of when the software launches. With testing winding down, there are fewer new additions, but Apple has made changes worth noting. The new beta is available for both developers and public beta testers. Control Center In the Control Center, Apple has added new...
Read Full Article41 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article105 comments