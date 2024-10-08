Apple Watch SE Drops to Just $169.99 for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are rolling in today, and now we're tracking the return of all-time low prices on the second generation Apple Watch SE. If you want a full list of all the best Prime Day discounts on Apple products, our dedicated article has sales on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is an all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another best-ever price on the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.

There are also multiple cellular models on sale for Prime Day, starting at $219.99 for the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE, down from $299.00. The 44mm cellular Apple Watch SE has hit $249.99, down from $329.00, and both of these are record low prices.

