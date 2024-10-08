Prime Day Introduces Best Prices We've Ever Seen on AirPods Pro 2, USB-C AirPods Max, and More

Prime Day kicked off earlier today, and it includes some of the best prices we've ever seen on multiple AirPods models. There's also a new record low price on the USB-C AirPods Max among the deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the return of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2, you can get this model for $168.99 today, down from $249.00. It's been a few months since we last tracked this deal for the AirPods Pro 2, and it's a great deal for the Pro-model AirPods.

For the AirPods Max models, we're tracking two record low prices on Amazon. You can get the 2020 Lightning models for $394.99 and the brand new 2024 USB-C models for $499.99, both down from $549.00.

Finally, there's the AirPods 3 for $129.99 ($39 off) and AirPods 4 for $119.00 ($10 off). In regards to the AirPods 3, this is a second-best price on the model.

Our full Prime Day article has more information about the discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.