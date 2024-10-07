Need a Halloween Costume Idea? Ask Siri!

If you're looking for a silly Halloween costume idea, Siri has some suggestions for you. Apple's personal assistant is equipped with a long list of costume suggestions that are updated on a yearly basis.



‌Siri‌'s suggestions often involve puns, some of which are clever and some of which are downright silly. Some of ‌Siri‌'s costume ideas:

Dress up like a cat, put on an eyepatch, and be Nick Furry.

If you wear a white sheet and draw tattoos all over your face, you'd be Ghost Malone.

You could be a disembodied voice. Oh no wait. That's kind of my thing.

Dress in yellow and white, then put on some little red horns, and be a deviled egg.

Jump up and down, over and over, and shake your fist. You can tell people you're antigravity.

Asking ‌Siri‌ for a Halloween costume idea is a feature that's been around for almost a decade now, but it's easy to forget the option exists, and there are also typically new costume suggestions to see each year.

In addition to suggesting Halloween costumes, ‌Siri‌ can also read a selection of Halloween poems to you.



‌Siri‌ can give costume suggestions on iOS 17, iOS 18, and earlier versions of iOS, as well as macOS and Apple Watch.