Apple's M2 MacBook Air Drops to Record Low Prices for Prime Day, Available From $749

Prime Day doesn't officially start until tomorrow, October 8, but we've been tracking early deals for a few days now. To kick off the week, Amazon is now also providing two all-time low prices on the M2 MacBook Air.

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $749.00 in three colors, down from $999.00. For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB model of the same computer for $949.00, down from $1,199.00.

Although Apple updated the MacBook Air back in March, it kept these 13-inch M2 models around as a low-cost option for customers. This means that the M2 MacBook Air should be perfect for anyone who doesn't care about owning newest generation notebook, but would rather save money while still getting a reliable computer.

