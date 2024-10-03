New Oura Ring 4 Features Slimmer Sensors and Improved Accuracy

Oura today announced its latest smart ring, the all-titanium Oura Ring 4, featuring improved accuracy and a redesigned companion app.



The Oura Ring 4 introduces "Smart Sensing" technology, which the company claims enhances data accuracy by adapting to the specific contours of an individual's finger. This new algorithm reportedly improves blood oxygen sensing accuracy by 30% over the Oura Ring 3, and reduces gaps in heart rate tracking. The ring's sensors are also now recessed, which is said to provide a more comfortable fit for all-day wear.

The new wearable boasts a slimmer profile and expanded size options to cater to a wider range of users. There are now twelve sizes, ranging from 4 to 15. (Oura Ring 3 was limited to sizes 6 to 13.) The expanded size range comes as Oura reports a shift in its user demographics, with women in their 20s now representing its fastest-growing segment. The company says battery life has also been extended to up to eight days, depending on the size of the ring.

Alongside the hardware update, Oura has also overhauled its companion app with a new three-tab interface: Today, Vitals, and My Health. The redesign aims to simplify navigation and provide clearer insights into both daily and long-term health metrics. New features include automatic activity detection for over 40 activities, enhanced stress tracking, and a "Fertile Window" prediction tool for users trying to conceive.

Priced at $349, the Oura Ring 4 will be available in six colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Black, and Silver. Shipping starts from October 15, but it's worth noting that Oura Ring 4 continues to be available via the company's controversial subscription model, with membership priced at $5.99 per month or $69.99 annually after the included one-month trial.



Apple Ring Rumors

Earlier this year when the first reports of Samsung's Galaxy Ring began to circulate, rumors about Apple's potential entry into the wearable ring market also started swirling. Several patents suggest Apple has explored the concept, and recent reports indicate that the company's industrial design team has presented a health-focused smart ring idea to executives.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in February said the ring could be a lower-cost alternative to the Apple Watch that could sync health and fitness data with a paired iPhone. However, Gurman at the time also said that active development was not underway, so it currently remains unclear if it will be released in the near-term, if indeed ever.