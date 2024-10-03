Apple Releases watchOS 11.0.1 With Fix for Battery Drain and Touchscreen Issues

Apple today released watchOS 11.0.1, a minor update for the watchOS 11 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 11.0.1 comes three weeks after Apple released watchOS 11.



‌‌watchOS 11‌‌ can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 18 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

watchOS 11.0.1 introduces bug fixes for the Apple Watch. It fixes an issue that could cause the Music app to crash, plus it addresses a bug that could cause the battery to drain faster than expected. There's also a fix for a bug that could cause the touchscreen to be unresponsive on the latest Apple Watch models, and a bug that could cause unexpected restarts. Apple's full release notes are below.



This update includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch, including: - Apple Watch may unexpectedly restart for some users

- Music app may unexpectedly quit when loading media

- Battery may drain more quickly than expected

- Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive for some Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face



‌watchOS 11‌ introduces a new Smart Stack, the Vitals app, support for Live Activities, and more, with details available in our watchOS 11 roundup.