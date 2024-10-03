Apple Releases watchOS 11.0.1 With Fix for Battery Drain and Touchscreen Issues

by

Apple today released watchOS 11.0.1, a minor update for the watchOS 11 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 11.0.1 comes three weeks after Apple released watchOS 11.

watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1
‌‌watchOS 11‌‌ can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 18 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

watchOS 11.0.1 introduces bug fixes for the Apple Watch. It fixes an issue that could cause the Music app to crash, plus it addresses a bug that could cause the battery to drain faster than expected. There's also a fix for a bug that could cause the touchscreen to be unresponsive on the latest Apple Watch models, and a bug that could cause unexpected restarts. Apple's full release notes are below.

This update includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch, including:

- Apple Watch may unexpectedly restart for some users
- Music app may unexpectedly quit when loading media
- Battery may drain more quickly than expected
- Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive for some Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users
- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

‌watchOS 11‌ introduces a new Smart Stack, the Vitals app, support for Live Activities, and more, with details available in our watchOS 11 roundup.

