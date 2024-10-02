Apple Podcasts App Rolling Out Transcriptions in These 8 Additional Languages Starting Today

Apple has announced that transcriptions in the Apple Podcasts app will be available in eight additional languages starting today, according to Dutch website iCulture.nl. The transcripts were previously only available for podcasts spoken in English, French, German, and Spanish since the feature launched as part of iOS 17.4.



Transcriptions in the additional languages will be rolled out on a gradual basis for all iPhones and iPads running iOS 17.4 or iPadOS 17.4 and later.

The newly-supported languages, per the report:



Brazilian Portuguese

Danish

Dutch

Finnish

Italian

Norwegian

Portuguese

Swedish

Check out our guide that explains how to use this feature in the Apple Podcasts app.

Apple says these transcriptions are not generated by AI, and as a result this feature does not require a device with Apple Intelligence support.

Thanks, Hidde Collee!