iPhone SE 4 to Complete Apple's Switch to OLED Across iPhone Lineup

by

Apple is expected to launch a fourth-generation iPhone SE early next year with an OLED display for the first time, marking the completion of Apple's adoption of OLED technology across all iPhone models.

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1
According to Nikkei Asia, the move away from LCD displays will exclude two longstanding Japanese panel makers, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, from Apple's iPhone supply chain.

In 2017, Apple introduced OLED screens with the iPhone X. Since then, OLED displays have replaced LCD screens in Apple's high-end iPhone models. This shift has significantly impacted LCD suppliers. In 2015, JDI and Sharp provided about 200 million LCD panels yearly for iPhones.

However, by 2023, this number had decreased dramatically to around 20 million. Recently, Apple's gradual adoption of OLED has seen both Japanese LCD makers supply for just iPhone SE models.

JDI currently only supplies small OLED displays for devices such as the Apple Watch. JDI is now focusing on revamping its business strategy around LCDs for automotive applications, while Sharp is scaling back its LCD business, which was primarily for TVs.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly begun placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE from China's BOE Technology Group and South Korea's LG Display.

The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, an Apple-designed 5G modem, an A18 processor, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The device's display is expected to grow in size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches, and internal RAM is likely to be 8GB, up from 4GB in the 2022 model, due to the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.

Apple suppliers are expected to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. The device could be released ahead of the Lunar New Year in January 2025. However, all three existing iPhone SE models were announced in March over the years, so a March 2025 release seems possible too.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Tag: Nikkei
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

iPhone 16 Launch Month Is Here: Everything We Know

Sunday September 1, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
macbook pro m3 new blue

Best Buy Labor Day Sale Takes Up to $1,000 Off M3 MacBook Pro

Friday August 30, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and...
Read Full Article50 comments
Glowtime What Not To Expect Feature 1 1

What Not to Expect at Apple Event on September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:06 am PDT by
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Likely to Launch M4 Macs in November

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:43 am PDT by
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Read Full Article82 comments
airpods max pro 2 new blue

What to Expect From the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max 2

Friday August 30, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

madmin Avatar
madmin
40 minutes ago at 03:35 am
Good, so give us OLED on the Mac lineup as well. The iPad Pro screens really are top notch :0
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDento Avatar
iDento
34 minutes ago at 03:42 am
Studio Display with OLED would complete my switch to OLED across my Apple ecosystem ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
32 minutes ago at 03:43 am
I am still on my iPhone SE 2020 and it's still going strong. I had my battery replaced in December but other than that no problems. It was and is a great device, the best value for money.
Looking forward to an updated version. Next year I might upgrade then.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDento Avatar
iDento
31 minutes ago at 03:44 am

I prefer LCDs for its longevity, but I guess the ship has sailed
That‘s only relevant for TVs as they’re expected to last a decade or so. For iPhones, 5 to 7 years max, you don’t have to worry.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
27 minutes ago at 03:48 am
I guess anyone experiencing issues with PWM will have to get the display swapped out moving forward.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments