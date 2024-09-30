Apple Removes Beddit Apps From App Store Following 2017 Acquisition

The slow death of the Beddit sleep monitoring accessory continues.



Apple last week removed the iPhone apps for Beddit models 3.0 and 3.5 from the App Store, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Apple acquired Beddit in 2017, and it has gradually reduced hardware and software capabilities and support for the accessory since. Apple removed cloud syncing from the original Beddit app in 2018, released an updated version of the accessory with fewer features in 2019, and stopped selling the accessory entirely in 2022.

Beddit's thin, flexible sensor strip could be placed on a mattress for sleep tracking purposes. It is likely that Apple acquired Beddit to bolster development of sleep tracking on the Apple Watch, which debuted as part of watchOS 7 in 2020.

We have not confirmed if the Beddit apps still function for existing customers.