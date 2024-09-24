Tim Cook and Jimmy Fallon Talk iPhones and Hot Dog Predictions
In a lighthearted walk-and-talk around New York City, The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon caught up with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday to chat about the new iPhone 16 and Cook's love for the iconic Fifth Avenue Apple Store. Fallon – wearing Apple Vision Pro – met Cook with mock disbelief while picking up his new iPhone, with Cook personally handing him the device.
As they strolled to Apple's Upper East Side store, Cook explained that he tries to visit the Fifth Avenue location during every major launch. Fallon joked about Cook's rockstar-like reception from fans, but Cook humbly attributed it to people's love for Apple.
The two discussed Cook's 27-year journey at Apple, during which Cook admitted he never expected to become CEO. On the tech front, Cook expressed excitement about Apple Intelligence, which is set to begin rolling out next month. Cook talked up upcoming features like automatic email summarization and fun new creative tools such as Genmoji and Image Playground.
The chat ended on a playful note, with Fallon showing off his "psychic" skills by guessing Cook's mustard preference on hot dogs, before gifting him some New York-themed swag — though not all of it made the cut for Cook's local look. You can watch the five-minute walk-and-talk in the video embedded above.
